La Crosse Police investigating child death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police aren't releasing much information in the death of a child at a northside residence Wednesday evening.
A statement from the department said that they responded to the residence about 6:30 p.m. It said, "Our agency, in partnership with State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit, have devoted all available resources to conducting a complete and thorough investigation regarding what occurred with this incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Thursday June 15th, 2023."
It went on to say, "Moving forward, we will continue to update the community with information that can be shared. At this time, the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we cannot share other details regarding the investigation or names of those involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
“An incident like this deeply impacts the entire community. I, along with all our staff, extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the child involved in this tragic incident. To the La Crosse Police department staff and all first responders who initially responded and will continue to investigate this tragic incident, I extend my sincere appreciation for the compassion and dedication you have shown.” Chief Shawn Kudron."
This is a developing story.