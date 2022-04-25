La Crosse Police investigating hit and run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are looking for the person involved in a hit and run Monday morning on the southside of the city.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Division Street outside of Lincoln Middle School.
Police said four cars were hit.
The driver believed who caused the crash fled before police arrived on the scene but left a locked vehicle behind.
No injuries were reported.
La Crosse Police were still on the scene gathering information and said they'd release more details later on Monday.