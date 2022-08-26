La Crosse Police investigating incident at downtown business

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are investigating an incident that happened Friday afternoon at a downtown business.
Police tell WXOW that they are looking into that happened at Treasures on Main at 722 Main St. just after 3 p.m.
They said it does not appear to be a robbery.
Lt. Linnea Miller said it is an active investigation focused in the area around the business and the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library nearby, where two of the people involved are believed to have headed.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.