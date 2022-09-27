La Crosse Police launch Oktoberfest safety webpage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the eve of Oktoberfest in La Crosse, police have launched a web page where people can find information to have a safe and enjoyable time at the fest.
"At Your Best At Oktoberfest" has links to safety tips, the 3rd St. Aid Station, public transportation, and downtown parking ramps.
It covers details on special rates for parking, the free shuttle service, do's and don'ts while festing, and more.
You can access the webpage here.
You can also click on the QR code as well to take you to the page.