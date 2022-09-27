 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

La Crosse Police launch Oktoberfest safety webpage

  • Updated
La Crosse Police-Fest site.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the eve of Oktoberfest in La Crosse, police have launched a web page where people can find information to have a safe and enjoyable time at the fest. 

"At Your Best At Oktoberfest" has links to safety tips, the 3rd St. Aid Station, public transportation, and downtown parking ramps. 

It covers details on special rates for parking, the free shuttle service, do's and don'ts while festing, and more. 

You can access the webpage here. 

You can also click on the QR code as well to take you to the page. 

