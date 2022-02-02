La Crosse Police looking for hit-and-run driver

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are trying to find the driver of an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run incident in which an 11-year-old child was hurt.
It happened Monday morning January 31 at 7:11 a.m. on Losey Boulevard at Travis Street by Central High School.
La Crosse Police posted two pictures of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the LCPD at 608-789-7240 and reference the specific case number, 22-04079.
To remain anonymous, people can also contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459
You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.