Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry mix tonight eventually changes over to predominantly
snow tomorrow...

.The light and patchy wintry mix is expected to continue
expanding across the region throughout tonight. Snow chances will
become increasingly likely throughout the day spreading into the
area from the northwest to the southeast. The far southern
portions of the area should expect the least amount of snow near a
trace, but possible ice accumulations over 1 tenth of an inch.
Along and south of I-90, snow amounts from a few tenths up to 2
inches is possible with a light glaze to a tenth of an inch of
ice. North of I-90 will get the higher snowfall amounts from 3 to
6 inches with the higher amounts expected across the northern
portions of the area.

Travel will be impacted as untreated roads and other frozen
surfaces become slick due to the freezing drizzle and wintry mix.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

La Crosse Police looking for missing person

  • Updated
  • 0
hamud faal.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. 

Hamud Faal, 25, was reported on Monday as a missing person. His family, friends, and police have tried to locate him without success.

According to police, Hamud is an African American male, 6’02”, 175lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Hamud was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes.

If you have information as to Hamud’s whereabouts or if you see him please call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

