La Crosse Police looking for missing person

Weather Alert

...Wintry mix tonight eventually changes over to predominantly snow tomorrow... .The light and patchy wintry mix is expected to continue expanding across the region throughout tonight. Snow chances will become increasingly likely throughout the day spreading into the area from the northwest to the southeast. The far southern portions of the area should expect the least amount of snow near a trace, but possible ice accumulations over 1 tenth of an inch. Along and south of I-90, snow amounts from a few tenths up to 2 inches is possible with a light glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice. North of I-90 will get the higher snowfall amounts from 3 to 6 inches with the higher amounts expected across the northern portions of the area. Travel will be impacted as untreated roads and other frozen surfaces become slick due to the freezing drizzle and wintry mix. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans accordingly. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&