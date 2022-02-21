La Crosse Police looking for missing person

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.
Hamud Faal, 25, was reported on Monday as a missing person. His family, friends, and police have tried to locate him without success.
According to police, Hamud is an African American male, 6’02”, 175lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Hamud was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes.
If you have information as to Hamud’s whereabouts or if you see him please call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.