La Crosse Police looking for missing person

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help in trying to find a missing 26-year-old man.
Nathaniel E. Rotering was reported missing on January 24.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police, family, and friends have searched for Rotering at several places without success.
The post provided the following description of what he was last wearing: He is caucasian, 6’00”, 160lbs, red hair and blue eyes. Nathaniel was last seen wearing a black and white snowmobile jacket, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and bluish grey Nike tennis shoes.
If you have information as to Nathaniel’s whereabouts or if you see him please call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Nathaniel’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.