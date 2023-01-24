La Crosse Police looking for missing woman

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are asking for help in finding a missing 37-year-old woman.
A Missing Endangered Person Alert put out by the state's Department of Justice Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said police are trying to find Jennifer L. Peterson.
She was last seen on September 27, 2022 at midnight in La Crosse where she was living at the time.
According to the release, "She mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country. Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety."
She is described as 5'5" with straight brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses. Her hair was dyed blonde when she was last seen. Peterson goes by the nickname of Jen P. No clothing description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.