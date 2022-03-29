La Crosse Police looking for suspects who assaulted woman

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are asking for help from the community regarding an incident Monday evening where a woman was assaulted by two individuals in the area of 13th Street South and King Street.
It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Police said while the woman was walking in the area, she was approached by two unknown individuals and pulled to the ground by her backpack. She was able to physically resist and get away to a safe location and call police.
No description of the two individuals was provided by police.
It is an active investigation by police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Investigator Alex Burg at 608-789-8124 or the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.