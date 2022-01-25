La Crosse Police make record meth bust

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said they've taken nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets in what they're calling the largest seizure of the drug in the department's history.
It happened on January 20 along I-90. La Crosse Police officers, along with other law enforcement agencies, made a traffic stop near Exit 2 around 5:23 p.m. In a statement from the department, it said that during the stop, Officer Westpfahl and K9 Loki got a positive alert for drugs. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, 12 packages of meth were found inside a backpack.
The drugs weighed a total of 10.96 pounds or just under five kilos.
The department estimates the drugs had a street value of $124,000.
The three people in the vehicle were taken into custody-all on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
They are: Armando Lara Nieto, 49, of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, of Los Angeles; and Emmanuel Sauceda Flores, 39, of West St. Paul.
Police said that Plancarte was released from prison in 2020 after serving nine years for meth distribution.
All three men are in the La Crosse County Jail. Plancarte has a $150,000 cash bond, while Nieto and Flores are held on a $50,000 cash bond.
They are awaiting court appearances later this week.