La Crosse Police: More than $600K in drugs seized, 3 arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said Friday afternoon that they've seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal drugs including 22 pounds of methamphetamine, along with arresting three people connected to the case.
The department said that on Wednesday, April 27, during a search of two residences at 322 9th St. South and 1021 5th Avenue South, officers found 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, 11.98 of marijuana as well as a small amount of cocaine.
More than $20,000 in cash and four handguns were also taken into evidence.
Added up, police said the street value of the drugs is just over $600,000.
La Crosse Police said that three people arrested are Raphiel D. Kuntu, 30, Paige L. Roberts, 24, and Tyesha L. Williams, 30.
All three were taken into custody on multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver, and maintaining a drug trafficking residence.
Kuntu was also arrested on delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl charges.
Roberts is the only one of the three to make a court appearance. She was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday afternoon where her bond was set at $250,000 cash.
Kuntu and Willams are scheduled to make their first appearance in court next week.
Williams is not currently jailed in connection with the case.