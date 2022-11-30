La Crosse Police now has a therapy dog

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department's newest member is tasked with using his unique talents to help those in need in the community.
Say hello to Cheddar, the department's first K-9 therapy dog.
“As La Crosse Police embrace the philosophy of community engagement department wide, Cheddar is a welcomed addition to assisting in building strong partnerships and relationships within the community,” said Chief Shawn Kudron in a statement.
The department said that therapy dogs can provide comfort to someone who needs it or can be a conduit to make people feel more comfortable interacting with law enforcement.
Cheddar was donated by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, located in western Wisconsin, who works with law enforcement agencies to place therapy dogs.
Most of the time, he'll be assigned to School Resource Officer Ryan Ledvina as he works daily in the city's schools. Besides Officer Ledvina as the "home base" handler, Cheddar will also work with other members of the department as well.
There are four K-9s n the department besides Cheddar that focus on drug detection, tracking, search and rescue, and explosives detection.
The statement from the department said that the addition of Cheddar to the K-9 team expands their ability to provide more service to the community.