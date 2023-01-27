La Crosse police officers brush up on life saving skills

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Police officers in the La Crosse Police Department retrained their CPR procedures at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center Friday morning.
Every two years the department is required to be recertified in CPR. The officers are trained through the American Heart Association with a certified instructor.
The officers received hands on experience with dummy models that represented adult and an infant in an emergency situation.
The adult model helped officers keep the proper chest compressions at 100-120 a minute and a depth of 2 inches, as the compressions are electronically monitored by the model.
La Crosse Police Officer Chad Maske said police officers are often first on scene, and many different situations may require CPR to save a life.
"I've been in the neighborhood I've seen the call pop up where they are possibly having cardiac arrest. I've used it on motor vehicle crashes with severe injury where that person passed away on scene but you still try and save their life," Maske said.
In addition to chest compressions the officers also retrained using AED defibrillator systems. All squad cars are required to have one at all times.