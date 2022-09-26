La Crosse Police provide safety tips ahead of Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Oktoberfest kicking off on Thursday, the La Crosse Police Department has some reminders and advice ahead of the event.
Virtually the entire department will be at the ready as thousands of visitors come to La Crosse to enjoy the festivities. These include officers on foot and on bikes patroling the city to assist anyone in need.
The department once again plans to be a part of an aid station located at 3rd and Pearl Streets downtown. Medical attention is available at the aid station which will also serve as a safe place for people to meet. There's also areas for people to charge their cell phones so that they can communicate with others.
Officers tell News 19 that Oktoberfest attendees should keep note of where they parked to make the trip back to one's car as seamless as possible.
There is also a municipal ordinance that does not allow for people to obstruct public sidewalks or similar areas. This applies to parade routes. The department asks people wait until 12 a.m. Saturday, the day of the Maple Leaf Parade, to set up their chairs.
The department also plans to provide regular updates on social media.
Sergeant Brooke Pataska says that while there have been some incidents in years past, most of their calls involve medical assistance or getting people home safely. Those are both things she said that the department is ready to do once again.
"Whether it's to their apartment or to their house, their hotel room, making sure that they're safely getting to those locations," Pataska said. "If someone is in a medical emergency type need, if there's anything like that, we assist in getting them some medical help. We'll get Tri State and then link up together. That could be a situation when they drink too much. We can get them their medical help that they need that way too."
The department says they will also crack down on parties and underage drinking that may occur at campuses in town.
Click here for more Oktoberfest information.