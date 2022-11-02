La Crosse Police release video of Houska incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have released body camera video in response to a video clip that has circulated on social media in La Crosse showing an incident between an officer and another man.
The clip, that WXOW received from a viewer, shows a police officer struggling with a man on the ground at Houska Park in early October. In that video Officer Daniel Howe can be seen delivering several knee kicks to Edison Varela.
On Wednesday, WXOW received body camera video along with video from Houska Park cameras after making a public records request to the police department.
The initial call for assistance was made by a City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation employee. Officer Howe is seen taking down the complaint including how Varela made threats, called the employee a "faggot" and knocked the man's hat off of his head.
When Howe spotted and approached Varela near the Houska Park pavilion, he confirms that he did threaten the city employee. When Howe asks for identification, Varela walks away. Howe follows him, and can be seen and heard asking Varela to stop. When Howe finally catches up to and attempts to restrain Varela, it quickly escalates into a struggle taking both men to the ground.
At this point, Howe's body camera is knocked to the ground, obscuring the video but still catching the audio. Other video from the park camera as well as a witness recording on their phone show other details.
Officer Howe uses his taser gun, but Varela continues fighting. At one point the taser wires break and Varela tries to take the taser from Howe. At that point, Howe is seen using several rapid knee strikes to Varela's shoulder.
The video clips show a large crowd surges in on the two men, many yelling and some threatening Howe. One man can clearly be seen rushing in and pushing Officer Howe. That man was later identified as Ronald Wright.
Other officers arrive on scene and assist Howe without further incident. Varela was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, damage to property and resisting an officer. He was later released on a $1,000 signature bond and expected back in court on December 1.
Wright was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. He was initially given a $1,000 cash bond. A bond modification a few weeks later allowed for his release on a $1,000 signature bond.
The incident was reviewed and cleared under the police department's Use Of Force policy.