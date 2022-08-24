La Crosse Police reporting string of broken windows around city

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are seeing a noticeable increase in broken window vandalism complaints around the city.
Residents are saying that rocks are thown at car windows, homes, and businesses.
There's no detectable pattern to the vandalism according to police. The majority of the incidents happen during the overnight hours on the north side of La Crosse.
"We've had 40 incidents that since August 12. We are actually asking the community to help us. If anyone has any type of video or camera or photos that might have captured some of the damage, we would love them to reach out to us," said Lt. Linnea Miller.
In a Facebook post regarding the vandalism spree, the department asks that if anyone sees any suspicious behavior, hears glass break, or hears car alarms going off, to contact authorities immediately.
Anyone who might have video or information on the incidents can contact the department's non-emergency number at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-782 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” and submit a tip over the phone.