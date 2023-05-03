La Crosse Police respond to mental health crisis incident near school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A mental health crisis near La Crosse's Lincoln Middle School Wednesday morning prompted a police response.
La Crosse Police responded to the crisis near the school which is located at 9th and Division streets.
Police confirm to WXOW that it was not a situation that involved any student.
WXOW did reach out to the district for comment. They referred us to the police.
A police department spokesperson said the matter is now resolved and that there is no threat to the public.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources where you can find help.
Click here to find a list of mental health resources available.