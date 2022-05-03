La Crosse Public Education Foundation celebrates 'Thank a Teacher Day' across the district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Public Education Foundation went to 11 locations in the La Crosse School District Tuesday in celebration of its teachers.
La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) volunteers brought donuts, muffins, apples and other treats for the teachers, staff and administration to enjoy before school.
LPEF Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott said that with all that teachers do, they deserve to be recognized.
So, during National Teacher Appreciation Week, the LPEF sets a side a day for Thank a Teacher Day.
"Imagine having 18 or however many humans that you're responsible for all day long," Saunders-Scott said. "Some of it's really, really hard where you have problems you have to solve and so, just to have somebody say we see you and we appreciate the hard work you do everyday."
Tara Schuttenhelm, a teacher at North Woods Elementary School, said that despite the good and the bad, it's the small things that matter.
"I had a student that brought me flowers yesterday in recognition and so its just nice to have that appreciation from the kids as well," Schuttenhelm said. "It's just the little things throughout the day when they say 'Thank you so much for doing that with us it was so much fun' and when students recognize that, it's a really fun thing."
Thank a Teacher Day has been celebrated by the LPEF since 2015. Retired teacher Carol Taebel helps celebrate the day by funding the grant.