La Crosse Public Library celebrates Black History Month with exhibit from the archives

LA CROSSE Wis, (WXOW)-- The La Crosse Public Library unveiled an exhibit focused on the impact of Black people in the city.
"It's really all of our history. Black people have been integral to the history of this country and this city, so it's important that it be recognized. For a lot of us that was something that wasn't maybe brought to the forefront in our educational experience," said Barry McKnight, the Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator at the La Crosse Public Library.
The display was created through the library's archive and features some of the more well-known Black people in La Crosse's history including Nathan Smith. He was a former slave who moved here from Tennessee after the Civil War and lived on a farm between Onalaska and West Salem.
The exhibit includes original documents and a contextual video that talks about the role Black people played in La Crosse's early history.