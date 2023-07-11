La Crosse Public Library hosts "Rad Reptiles"

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - An exciting event took place at the La Crosse Public Library where visitors got a chance to experience the incredible world of reptiles.
Designed to teach community members about reptiles and their importance to the ecosystem, Rad Reptiles provides a safe and interactive environment for folks to overcome their fears and develop a newfound appreciation for reptiles.
One of the goals of the event is to create awareness about the cold-blooded creatures while fostering a sense of curiosity and respect for the natural world.
Logan Dunsmoor, an educator with Snake Discovery, says that reptiles are often misunderstood and he hopes to clean up any myths during his presentation.
"A lot of people think that reptiles are mean and they're going to bite you. No snake ever wants to bite anyone. We are giants compared to them. Reptiles may not be super smart but they're smart enough to know that's a bad idea." (Dunsmoor)
Dunsmoor brought a variety of animals to show people. Among those were Bacon the hog-nosed snake, Shelley the painted turtle, and Doug the Boa Constrictor.
Kids and Adults alike had the opportunity to interact with the animals by petting them, holding them, and even wearing a snake like a necklace.
If you would like to learn more about Snake Discovery you can go their website at SnakeDiscovery.com or you can check out their YouTube channel which has nearly 3 million subscribers.