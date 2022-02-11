La Crosse Public Library to be temporarily closed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Starting February 12, the La Crosse Public Library will be temporarily closed for renovations.
Through March 7, the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library, located at 800 Main St., is closed for minor renovations.
The work involves first-floor re-flooring and re-shelving.
The north and south branches of the library system have extended their hours during the closure to handle additional patrons.
Visit the La Crosse Public Library's website for information on the extended hours.