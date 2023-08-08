 Skip to main content
La Crosse Public Library updates guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Directors of the La Crosse Public Library look to make its libraries more accessible to area kids through a policy change.

The policy in question refers to child safety. It states that minors must be accompanied by an adult while inside the library. Deputy library director Dawn Wacek says that guideline limits who can come and enjoy the library.

 "We had some language in there that felt a little bit arbitrary. You know it said that children couldn't be in here except under the care of an adult. We have plenty of folks that have teen nannies, for example, and we wanted to make sure that those folks could come in and use the library. So we changed that to a responsible caregiver."

The proposed change will lower the age a person a child needs to be accompanied by from 18 to 16 years old.

A review board will go over the libraries requested policy changes. If approved the new language will be adopted.

