La Crosse Public Schools share consolidation plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday at Lincoln Middle School, the second of two public hearings were held to discuss the possibility of consolidating Central and Logan High School into one building.
Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engle shared that the Trane building near Hillview Terrace Assisted Living was the location eyed as the new school. The district has not purchased the 40-acre property but does have the rights to acquire it should the consolidation happen.
The estimated cost to turn the facility into a school is $194.7 million, all of which comes from taxpayer money. That does include new athletic facilities, minus a new football stadium and swimming pool. An increased property tax of $8 per $100,000 of value is being looked at as a possible funding solution.
The plan would also turn the Logan and Central buildings into junior highs, something Engle feels is a major plus.
"The benefits of this proposal are providing modern state-of-the-art facilities for our high school students," Engel said. "Our middle school students would be able to move into the existing high schools. Buildings that are 30-40 years newer than the existing ones. So it'd be an immediate improvement for our middle school students as well."
Jay Lokken, an alum of Logan High, spoke at the meeting and hopes that all sides can come together to solve the issues the schools are facing.
"I think its got to be the best solution for the schools and for the neighborhoods and the city," Lokken said. "It's a really multi-faceted solution. It can't just be what's 100% good for the district or what's 100% good for neighborhoods. It's going to have to be a collaboration, but those organizations have to be part of the solution. Otherwise you're not really finding a solution that is really comprehensive that will be long term or short time successful."
The next step for the district is sending a survey to parents and faculty later this week asking for input on the Trane building plan. The results of that survey will be shared at a school board meeting in June. If the results show positive feedback, the school will have a referendum in November for the public to vote on.