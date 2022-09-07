La Crosse ranks among best cities in the country for fall colors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Locals know the Coulee Region is a beautiful place, especially this time of year. Now a new ranking published by Rocket Mortgage clues in the rest of the country when it comes to the majesty of La Crosse's fall foliage.
Thanks to research from bestplaces.net, Rocket's listing puts La Crosse as the 2nd best city in the Midwest to view fall colors.
The ranking notes nearly 40% of the area is covered by deciduous (color-changing) trees, and when combined with the dramatic bluffs and reflective river, the reds, yellows and oranges become even more striking. They also say the best time to view is typically at the end of September, but there are plenty of activities to keep people of all ages busy throughout the fall.
According to the list, Bloomington, Indiana takes the top spot in the region with nearly 60% tree coverage and the Hickory Ridge Fire Tower overlooking the Hoosier National Forest. Carbondale, Illinois ranks third.