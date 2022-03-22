La Crosse receives $3.7 million to resolve PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of La Crosse is receiving a $3.7 million to help in the effort to eliminate PFAS from the town's water supply.
The money comes from a congressional earmark after Sen. Tammy Baldwin assisted with the application process. The overall cost to resolve PFAS is expected to exceed the total amount of the earmark.
The first steps, according to La Crosse Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz, is to conduct small-scale tests to see how the chemicals can be reduced over time. After that, the city has options for construction.
“Different options we looked at are abandoning the wells and drilling new wells," Lenz said. "Adding a treatment facility at the wells that can remove PFAS or adding additional distribution from our main reservoir to the north side and/or booster pumps to serve that area with existing wells. The money would be used to fund one of those three options.”
Surrounding communities will not receive money directly, but are hoping that La Crosse will provide funding to assist them. Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue tells News 19 that their residents have dealt with PFAS for years and is hopeful that the earmark can be spread to help them.
“For Town of Campbell residents, it will be exciting to see how that money is used," Donahue said. "Perhaps it will be used to help remediate the soil and the groundwater that are contaminated at the airport as well as the neighboring communities. Our PFAS numbers fluctuate. Unfortunately recently, we haven’t seen them fluctuate in a good direction, but we know PFAS is called a ‘forever chemical’ for a reason.”
The Town of Campbell will hold a public hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Olivet Lutheran Church at 2100 Bainbridge St. to see what other funding options are available. Representative Ron Kind and State Senator Brad Pfaff are expected to attend. It will be followed by a special meeting of the Town of Campbell Town Board.