La Crosse Regional Airport officials urge holiday travelers to be proactive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Regional Airport is urging holiday travelers to be proactive during the upcoming winter storm.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most flights were on time, despite one delay.
Due to the unpredictable weather, Airport Business Manager of the La Crosse Regional Airport JD Roberts said it is a good idea to contact your airline directly for updates on cancellations and delays.
"Be at the airport early," Roberts said. "We don't control the weather obviously so the airlines will decide if a flight is cancelled delay or changes."
Roberts said maintenance crews will work through the early mornings to clear and dry runaways for pilots.