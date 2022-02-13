La Crosse resident helped with ice floe rescue on Lake Erie

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The US Coast Guard rescued 18 people, who were stranded, on an ice floe that separated from land in Lake Erie last Sunday, with the help of two La Crosse natives who were fishing nearby .
What started as a fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for Bob Michaels and Bill Sibley when they noticed a helicopter circling above.
The two were asked to assist with the rescue of the snowmobilers and anglers who found themselves floating away from land.
The men said they never thought twice when asked to help and Michaels said they weren't scared or worried for their safety.
"What was going through my mind was all these other fishermen out there and all their fishing equipment," Michaels said. "The Coast Guard will only take people - they won't take any equipment and we had volunteered to take their equipment. Most of the guys out there, they wanted to ride with us."
The two estimate they assisted with the rescue for about three hours and they transported seven of the 18 people back to safety.
Though there were no injuries, the two fishermen want to remind people of ice safety.
"No ice is safe ice; always use caution," Sibley said. "Early in the season, always carry a spud bar out there to make sure you've got the right ice thickness."
He added that it is always best to go out on the ice in groups of at least two people.