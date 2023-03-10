La Crosse residents dig out of another snowfall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The snowfall on Thursday evening caused some La Crosse residents to start their day shoveling driveways and clearing cars.
Shoveling snow can be a tedious chore for some, but La Crosse resident Ruth Bleidorn said she is not ready for winter to end.
"It makes it more beautiful to be outside and you can do fun things outside like fat biking, skiing, hiking," Bleidorn said.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sophomore, Oliver Vandehui, said he is ready for a change in scenery.
"It's a little overwhelming," Vandehui said. "Honestly I just want to pack up my bags and head to Panama City Beach. Because it's warm and this place is not."
Friday is the last day of classes for UW-L students before the start of their Spring Break.