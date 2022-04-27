La Crosse residents divided on the possible future of La Crosse schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is seeking more input from the community for a possible school merger in the future.
One idea in the works is combining Central and Logan high schools into one campus, and moving the middle school students into the existing high school buildings.
The district superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, said declining student enrollment is leading to more budget issues trying to maintain facilities, some of which are more than eighty years old.
The new facility would carry an upfront cost but Engel said it would provide long-term relief and more opportunity for students. But a project this large would need buy-in from the community.
"It's really something we can only do with community support." Engel continued, "if we continue to see support from our community then we will be able to go to referendum. If anything were to happen of this size it would be voted on by our public."
To get more feedback, the district invited community members to Lincoln Middle School Wednesday night to hear their opinion of the proposed plan.
One concern addressed was stripping neighborhood identities that are associated with the high schools. However, La Crosse resident Anita Wood believes that unifying the high schools could have a positive impact on the future of La Crosse.
"I lived here about 25 years now and I think that rivalry has carried on into local businesses into adulthood. I see that and I still work in the community." Wood said.
One French Island resident, Jared Hendrickson, expressed his concerns over possible traveling complications.
"Traveling would be an issue. We live in French Island it would be a nightmare to run to the southside for sports for three different kids."
Some also speculated the loss of Logan High School could potentially cause French Island residents to enroll kids in the Onalaska School District, further contributing to declining revenue from student enrollment for La Crosse.
No decision has been made. The School District of La Crosse is planning to gather more input from the public.
Surveys will be sent to residents in the district in early May. Depending on results, the plan could ultimately go to a referendum.