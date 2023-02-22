La Crosse residents talk shoveling snow amid storm

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

La Crosse residents talk shoveling snow amid storm

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOVELING1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After several inches of snow fell in La Crosse with even more expected Thursday, countless residents broke out the shovels and snow blowers to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

With so much snow coming down, homeowners tell News 19 that it takes multiple trips in order to clear a path.

"I did it three times last night," Bryan Hooyman said. "I'm thinking probably four more times with all this snow. It's coming down even harder than it did last night."

Hooyman added that he is having his house worked on and the crew's equipment got covered in snow despite being tarped up in advance.

SHOVELING2.jpg

The weather has also caused issues on the road and had some residents worried after driving across the entire state.

"It was horrendous," Jearold Holland said. "It was very horrendous. I came back from Green Bay and about halfway when I got to Coloma was when it started hitting and everything like that. You couldn't see the lines on the road."

Plow

More than 1,300 people die in car crashes every year due to snowy, slushy or icy conditions. The CDC says that 48-percent of people do not keep emergency supplies around. Another 44-percent don't have a first aid kit in their home.

AAA recommends making sure your car battery has enough strength and has inflated tires before driving. Also to keep wiper blades clean with washing fluid in stock.

Road Conditions and Traffic Information

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you