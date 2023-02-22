La Crosse residents talk shoveling snow amid storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After several inches of snow fell in La Crosse with even more expected Thursday, countless residents broke out the shovels and snow blowers to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

With so much snow coming down, homeowners tell News 19 that it takes multiple trips in order to clear a path.

"I did it three times last night," Bryan Hooyman said. "I'm thinking probably four more times with all this snow. It's coming down even harder than it did last night."

Hooyman added that he is having his house worked on and the crew's equipment got covered in snow despite being tarped up in advance.

The weather has also caused issues on the road and had some residents worried after driving across the entire state.

"It was horrendous," Jearold Holland said. "It was very horrendous. I came back from Green Bay and about halfway when I got to Coloma was when it started hitting and everything like that. You couldn't see the lines on the road."

More than 1,300 people die in car crashes every year due to snowy, slushy or icy conditions. The CDC says that 48-percent of people do not keep emergency supplies around. Another 44-percent don't have a first aid kit in their home.

AAA recommends making sure your car battery has enough strength and has inflated tires before driving. Also to keep wiper blades clean with washing fluid in stock.