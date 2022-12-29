La Crosse Rotary Lights' partnership goes above and beyond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With a mission to 'Feed the Hungry of the Coulee Region,' La Crosse Rotary Lights has partnered with an area organization to benefit 12 food pantries.
With the help of Great Rivers United Way, 26 area organizations have stepped up to help the Rotary Light's mission, creating more than 40 community food drives throughout the Coulee Region.
"Community residents as they always do, responded to our call for help and it's been a wonderful success story. It says a lot about the huge heart that this community has when it comes to helping others," Great River United Way's Anna Paape said. "We had folks donating cases of food and we had folks donating two cans of soup. It all helps."
One benefiting food pantry, Cashton Cupboard & Closet, picked up food items Thursday and Virginia Von Ruden said the generosity truly does help.
"The donations we get here are just phenomenal," Von Ruden said. "It allows us to give people a generous amount of food. With these non-perishables, we can also add then dairy products, meat and so forth."
Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens announced Thursday that with the food donated so far this year, they have collected more than five million food items since its start 28 years ago.
Stephens adds that he's positive with a continued partnership and the external food drives, they'll reach six million food items collected in no time.
"The need has never been greater. There are people using food pantries right now who have never had to use them before," Stephens said. "So, the more that we can collect, the more we can help out."
Rotary Lights close New Years Day at 1 a.m., an hour into 2023; non-perishable food items and monetary donations are still accepted through then.