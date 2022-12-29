 Skip to main content
La Crosse Rotary Lights' partnership goes above and beyond

  • Updated
  • 0

The main mission of the Rotary Lights is to feed the Coulee Region. This year the United Way along with 26 other are organizations stepped up to help that mission.
2022 Rotary Lights Food Collection.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With a mission to 'Feed the Hungry of the Coulee Region,' La Crosse Rotary Lights has partnered with an area organization to benefit 12 food pantries. 

With the help of Great Rivers United Way, 26 area organizations have stepped up to help the Rotary Light's mission, creating more than 40 community food drives throughout the Coulee Region. 

"Community residents as they always do, responded to our call for help and it's been a wonderful success story. It says a lot about the huge heart that this community has when it comes to helping others," Great River United Way's Anna Paape said. "We had folks donating cases of food and we had folks donating two cans of soup. It all helps."

Collecting food from rotary lights.jpg

One benefiting food pantry, Cashton Cupboard & Closet, picked up food items Thursday and Virginia Von Ruden said the generosity truly does help. 

"The donations we get here are just phenomenal," Von Ruden said. "It allows us to give people a generous amount of food. With these non-perishables, we can also add then dairy products, meat and so forth."

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens announced Thursday that with the food donated so far this year, they have collected more than five million food items since its start 28 years ago.

La Crosse Rotary Lights.jpg

Stephens adds that he's positive with a continued partnership and the external food drives, they'll reach six million food items collected in no time. 

"The need has never been greater. There are people using food pantries right now who have never had to use them before," Stephens said. "So, the more that we can collect, the more we can help out."

Rotary Lights close New Years Day at 1 a.m., an hour into 2023; non-perishable food items and monetary donations are still accepted through then. 

