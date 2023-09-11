La Crosse Safe Camera Program working to fight crime

LACROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Safe Camera program in La Crosse is now in its second phase.
The primary goal of the program is to provide a tool for the La Crosse Police Department.
Since 2013, 79 cameras have been placed throughout La Crosse.
Captain Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Dept. said the cameras act as public safety tools.
“One of the features that we have for our officers is the availability to go back and review cameras,” she said. “To be able to look and see if we can capture somebody or something. They’ve also helped us if there is something that is happening in that moment in time for an officer to get on that camera and then give that information out to our officers.”
La Crosse City Vision Foundation is looking to expand on the program with phase II. This expansion would put cameras on La Crosse’s north side and along the riverfront.
Karla Doolittle, the owner of Mark Jewelers on the north side says it makes sense for more cameras in La Crosse.
"I think in this day and age to have the more cameras you can have the better,” Doolittle said. “I mean it's just that simple. And so the Safe Cam program that the police have is so useful in trying to track people find people see people."
Schott mentioned that the end goal of the safe camera program is to put cameras at all the entrances and exits to the City of La Crosse.
These cameras have been used to help solve recent crimes like the shooting in downtown La Crosse back in June. Before installing the cameras, the police department relied on privately owned citizen or business cameras for video surveillance.
If you would like to donate to the Safe Camera program, you can online on the La Crosse City Vision Foundation website.