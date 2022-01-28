La Crosse School Board candidate forum happening Monday January 31

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People living in the La Crosse School District have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates running for school board in next month's primary election.
The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is hosting a virtual candidate forum via Zoom on January 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
There are eight candidates on the ballot for the February 15 Election vying for three-year terms on the board. The top six selected move to the April 5 Spring Election.
Incumbents Dawn Comeau and Juan Jimenez appear on the ballot along with Katie Berkedal, Merideth Garcia, Kimberly Krejchik, Mary LaMothe, Kent Stein, and Jake Williams.
Questions from the audience are welcomed. Those questions may be submitted to lwvlawi@gmail.com no later than Sunday, January 30.
The virtual webinar can be accessed by this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85908873501
The LVW also plans to stream the forum live on its Facebook page.