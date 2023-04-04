 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor
flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/26/1939.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse School Board candidates comment on race and the future

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the April 4th ballot in La Crosse, the public voted to choose four candidates on the La Crosse School Board.

school district

The candidates listed on the ballot include: Tim Alberts, Deb Suchla, Kimberly Krejchik, Trevor Sprague, Scott Neumeister, Jerry Wacek, Kathi Blanchard and Jeff Jackson.

Suchla said she would like to help the school district finds way to better gauge public opinion on matters. 

"Certainly, it was always a challenge to get people to come to district buildings," Suchla said. "When we go to other kinds of gatherings other non-profits that's where the people are let's hear from them where they are at versus the few people that district building."

In a statement from Trevor Sprague, he said a priority for him is providing transparency within the board.

"Working to improve our transparency, communication and accountability to the public," Sprague explained. "A lot of people have expressed to me and elsewhere that they feel like decisions are being rushed and that the community is not providing enough information about what is guiding those decisions."

Scott Neumeister said in a statement that he believes that he offers an opportunity to help regain the trust of citizens for the La Crosse School Board. He said that solutions should be worked on together not dictate how things should be done and why.

His statement reads in part: "I believe we need to look at the possibility of adding the middle school and high school together. An addition to Logan High School would be far less expensive than building a brand-new school."

Voters also passed the district's $60 million referendum by a nearly two-thirds margin. 

