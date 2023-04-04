La Crosse School Board candidates comment on race and the future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the April 4th ballot in La Crosse, the public voted to choose four candidates on the La Crosse School Board.
The candidates listed on the ballot include: Tim Alberts, Deb Suchla, Kimberly Krejchik, Trevor Sprague, Scott Neumeister, Jerry Wacek, Kathi Blanchard and Jeff Jackson.
Suchla said she would like to help the school district finds way to better gauge public opinion on matters.
"Certainly, it was always a challenge to get people to come to district buildings," Suchla said. "When we go to other kinds of gatherings other non-profits that's where the people are let's hear from them where they are at versus the few people that district building."
In a statement from Trevor Sprague, he said a priority for him is providing transparency within the board.
"Working to improve our transparency, communication and accountability to the public," Sprague explained. "A lot of people have expressed to me and elsewhere that they feel like decisions are being rushed and that the community is not providing enough information about what is guiding those decisions."
Scott Neumeister said in a statement that he believes that he offers an opportunity to help regain the trust of citizens for the La Crosse School Board. He said that solutions should be worked on together not dictate how things should be done and why.
His statement reads in part: "I believe we need to look at the possibility of adding the middle school and high school together. An addition to Logan High School would be far less expensive than building a brand-new school."
Voters also passed the district's $60 million referendum by a nearly two-thirds margin.