La Crosse School Board looking to fill vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Applications are open for the seat on the Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse vacated by the recent resignation of Robert Abraham.
Anyone interested in sitting on the board is asked to apply by Wednesday, August 31 by 4 p.m.
To qualify, a person must be 18-years-old and live within the district's boundaries.
To apply, a resident of the district needs to submit a resume and letter of interest that's two pages or less to either the Office of the Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse, WI, 54601 or via email to lsteiger@lacrossesd.org.
Once the application deadline passes, a release from the district said that at the September 12 meeting, the board plans to either interview applicants or narrow the choices down to four candidates.
The person selected to serve on the board would fill out the remainder of Abraham's term which ends in April 2023.