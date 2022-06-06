La Crosse School Board reviews survey results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse's Board of Education got a look at the results and analysis of a survey regarding long-range plans for the district.
The facilitator of the survey said on Monday they estimate a little more than 53% support for the plan consolidating both of the district's high schools into one school through a $194.7 million referendum.
Bill Foster from School Perceptions told the board members the findings are based on a more than 20% response rate, which he said was among the highest they've seen all year.
The new school would be at the site of Trane Headquarters on the south side of La Crosse.
Central and Logan high schools would be converted into middle schools. The current use of the middle schools would be discontinued.
The presentation states that the move would save the district $4.5 million in annual operating expenses and $18.5 million in middle school building updates.
Also on the agenda is naming of the Logan High School Field House.
The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. It can be viewed online here.