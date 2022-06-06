La Crosse School Board to discuss survey results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse's Board of Education gets a look this evening at the results of a survey regarding long-range plans for the district.
The board and public will watch a presentation with answers about whether there's support for consolidating both of the district's high schools into one school through a $194.7 million referendum.
The new school would be at the site of Trane Headquarters on the south side of La Crosse.
Central and Logan high schools would be converted into middle schools. The current use of the middle schools would be discontinued.
The presentation states that the move would save the district $4.5 million in annual operating expenses and $18.5 million in middle school building updates.
Also on the agenda is naming of the Logan High School Field House.
