La Crosse School Board votes to increase wages by 2%

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After many conversations discussing the cost of living increases between the district and the staff, the school board voted to increase wages by two percent.
Monday's school board meeting heard from a current and retired teacher asking the board to send back the contracts and reconsider a 4.7% increase to match inflation.
One of those speakers, 7th grade teacher and president of the La Crosse Education Foundation, Jesse Martinez.
"Teachers in this district are not only disappointed," Martinez said. "They are heartbroken."
La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel said declining enrollment and lack of government funding as the reason for the two percent increase.
"It's a really challenging financial environment right now. Our school district has been experiencing declining enrollment for twenty years. What it meant for this upcoming school year is that we've got a $2.4 million dollar budget deficit and the state legislature decided to add no new money to schools for this next school year," Engel said. "We've got an obligation to be financially responsible."
Board members spoke before voting, saying they would continue to fight and try to get teachers the wages they deserve.
"The board made it clear last night that their interested in continuing to have conversations with us about how to fix this. We're going to take them up on their offer," Martinez said. "We want to sit down and have conversations on how to make this better because that's the only that our district is going to be able to continue to move forward with the high level of quality educators and being able to offer the programming that they offer."