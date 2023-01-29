La Crosse School District aligns middle school boundaries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the closing of Lincoln Middle School, The La Crosse School District has adjusted the school boundaries of the two remaining middle school facilities.
The Board of Education voted to establish the boundary line for Longfellow and Logan Middle School as Ferry Street which is the same as the high school boundary line.
The district said in a release that the change "will align 6-12 grade student pathways and ensure the least amount of disruption to students throughout their K-12 educational experience."
According to the release, it said, "This strategy will eliminate the disrupted relationships of students assigned to schools different from their friends at the high school grade levels, reduce the number of intradistrict transfer requests, and increase the transparency of school assignments for families."
The board voted on January 23 to close Lincoln Middle School as of August 31. Current Lincoln students will be divided between the two other middle schools.
The release said that families do have the option of applying for an intradistrict transfer to a different school. The window is between February 1 and April 30. It said that while all applications are considered, there is no guarantee of placement.