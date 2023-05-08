La Crosse School District cook getting recognized for her efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The School Nutrition Association is a national non-profit organization that represents 50,000 members who provide meals to students across the country. The organization has recognized a local school cook for going above and beyond.
Jeannette Barteck, a cook for Southern Bluffs Elementary School, has spent nearly 20 years working in school nutrition, going the extra mile for not only the nutrition program but with her fellow staff and students.
"She is 110% all of the time. Hands down, she is dedicated and on point at all times," Southern Bluffs Elementary School nutrition manager Heather Skiles said. "She's constantly talking with the kids and asking how their weekends went. She's constantly asking 'Hey, I'm done with this job, what can I do for you.'"
It was a shocking revelation that Barteck not only won a state award but was named the Midwest Region Employee of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.
"Well it was a really big surprise. I wasn't expecting it," Barteck said. "It's just a recognition, I guess, mostly that we work hard and we're kind of not always out in the spotlight. We're kind of behind the scenes. To be recognized for something, that kind of puts it out there that we're important too."
Skiles was the one who nominated Barteck for the award. She said working with her is a dream.
"She always goes above and beyond for everybody else and I'm so thrilled that she won this to acknowledge her," Skiles said. "She's always other people focused. This is a big deal for her and she should be celebrated."
While Barteck has made a lasting impression on those she works with, she said she's the one who's been inspired.
"I've had a lot of jobs where I wasn't very happy. That I just went day-to-day that this is just my job. This job is exciting to come to, it's fun, the people who work with are wonderful - the three ladies that I work with are fabulous," Barteck said. "The people you work with really make your job what it is, I think. Then the kids, absolutely are the most important, fun part of the job."
Barteck said, she's looking forward to working with these students until her retirement in a few years, where she'll get to spent time with family and out on a boat.