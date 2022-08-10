La Crosse School District has first referendum information meeting tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first of a series of public information meetings on the upcoming November referendum for the School District of La Crosse is Wednesday evening.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School at 510 9th St. South and runs until 8:30 p.m.
The referendum seeks a vote from district residents on whether the School District should combine high schools and build a new, consolidated school.
Voters will be asked to approve or decline a referendum, with a price tag of $194.7 million, to build a new facility and move the middle schools into current high school buildings.
Wednesday night's meeting is the first in a series of informational meetings scheduled over the next several weeks leading up to the November election.
For a full schedule of meeting dates and locations, click here.