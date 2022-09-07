La Crosse School District hosts informational meetings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As the November election approaches, the La Crosse School District continues to talk to the community regarding the referendum question.
Superintendent Aaron Engel presented to the community, Wednesday, the process behind the nearly $195 million referendum and what what it means to the area.
Those in attendance were able to discuss and ask questions about the referendum with Engel and other district leaders.
"We've been at this for about two years. We've had focus groups, informational sessions and two school district-wide surveys," Engel said. "It's been a long process gathering information. As people go to the polls we want them to be aware of what that process looks like, as well as the challenges that we face and why this proposal is out there."
There are six additional informational session scheduled - the next being a virtual meeting September 8.
Click here for dates and locations for the next meetings.