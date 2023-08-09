La Crosse School District moves forward with sale of Lincoln Middle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is looking for someone to buy and redevelop the former Lincoln Middle School building.
The final classes exited at the beginning of June after the school board decided in January to close the historic 100 year old building.
On Wednesday, the district released a statement stating it is accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) to sell and redevelop the site.
According to the statement, it said, "The goal of the process is to award the sale to a qualified developer who reflects priorities identified by the community and can begin and complete redevelopment in a timely manner."
The district is accepting proposals until 1 p.m. on September 20. From there, the board would evaluate the proposals on October 2, meet with the people making the offers and evaluate the proposals on October 16 then take action at a later time on moving forward.
People who are interested can take what they're calling a Proposer conference and tour on August 23.