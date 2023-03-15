La Crosse School District offering informational meetings on upcoming referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has several informational meetings to give the public the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming referendum vote in April.
On April 4, the school board is asking voters to approve a referendum question for non-recurring operational expenses of $60 million over a six year period. The district called it a six-year extension of the 2018 operational referendum. The first year would be for $6.25 million followed by five years at $10.75 million per year.
The funding would go to support inflationary increases to teacher pay and support current services due to state shortfalls.
If approved, it would mean an an increase of $29 per $100,000 of home value.
The series of meetings allow voters to meet with the board and administration about the referendum and what means for students, staff, and the community.
All the sessions are open to the public. With the three remaining sessions, two are in-person and one is virtual.
Wednesday, March 15 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Emerson Elementary School
Thursday, March 23 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. (virtual)
Tuesday, March 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Hogan Administrative Center