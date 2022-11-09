La Crosse School District officials react to failed referemdum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After two years of planning, the La Crosse School District hit a wall in its plans to consolidate Logan and Central High into one as the residents decided against their proposed $194.7 million referendum.
Among races News 19 was tracking on election night, the "No" vote received with 69-percent of ballots.
A major reason, cited by opponents of the measure, was the choice of location, the Trane Company building on the city's south side. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, School Board President Dr. Juan Jimenez said a property of that nature is very common in these situations.
“We’ve looked at a number of different sites in the community," Jimenez said. "This was the one that met all the criteria that we needed in order to ensure that we were taking care of the three issues that are our biggest concern. If you look at districts across the state, most of the time brand new buildings end up on the outskirts. On the edges. I think we have done a lot of due diligence in trying to figure out the best placement for the school district.”
Many were vocal opponents of the referendum. Vicki Markussen of the Vote No Committee acknowledges that the issues brought up by the district are real, but feels a different option would be a better solution.
“The hard work still remains," Markussen said. "We still have declining enrollment. We still have declining income. We still have aging buildings. We need to unite around finding a better option, pursuing a better plan. We need to be unified. We need to be working together. We need to be inclusive. We need to be transparent.”
The district did pay Trane $300,000 as a down payment for the location. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says that it is unlikely they will be refunded, but adds the money came from a facilities budget that will not impact other district finances. Jimenez adds that it would have been riskier to not pay the money and possibly lose the site to a different potential buyer.
Engel and Jimenez said there won't be further discussions on future plans until the next school board meeting at the earliest. They have previously stated that the schools must consolidate in the next decade and that Logan and Central combined have the capacity for grades 6-12.
In contrast to La Crosse's referendum, other area school districts that were asking for large sums of money for expansion or remodeling projects including Onalaska and Holmen, all received approval from voters.