La Crosse School District plans referendum info session tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has another information session planned tonight to help voters learn more about the upcoming November referendum.
The session is at Central High School from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
At the session, voters have the opportunity to get more information on the specifics of the referendum as well as ask any questions they may have regarding the district proposal.
Besides this evening's session, there is only one more informational session before the November 8 election in three weeks.
The final session is Wednesday, October 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan High School.
The November 8 referendum question asks voters to approve spending $194.7 million that would combine both high schools into one and reconfigure those current two high school facilities, Logan and Central, into middle schools.