La Crosse School District plans referendum information sessions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has scheduled a series of informational meetings to give the public the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming referendum vote in April.
The school board voted in January to approve an April 4 referendum question for non-recurring operational expenses of $60 million over a six year period. The district called it a six-year extension of the 2018 operational referendum.
The funding would go to support inflationary increases to teacher pay and support current services due to state shortfalls.
If approved, it would mean an an increase of $29 per $100,000 of home value.
A series of six meetings in late February and March allow voters to meet with the board and administration about the referendum and what means for students, staff, and the community.
All the sessions are open to the public. Four of the sessions are in-person and two are virtual.
Wednesday, February 22 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Longfellow Middle School
Tuesday, February 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. (virtual)
Thursday, March 9 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Logan Middle School
Wednesday, March 15 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Emerson Elementary School
Thursday, March 23 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. (virtual)
Tuesday, March 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Hogan Administrative Center