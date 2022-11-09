La Crosse School District receives funding for theatre education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation and the La Crosse Community Theatre announced a new arts program for the La Crosse School District.
With a $55,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, the initiative aims to create a full time teaching position to support theatre arts programs in the La Crosse School District. The organizations hope to help boost students' oral communication and language skills.
Theatre Educator from the La Crosse Community Theatre Katelyn Klieve said the money will be distributed over three years. Klieve hopes to create an art integrated curriculum, including anti-bullying workshops.
"This year we are just trying to get into the schools get kids excited about theatre," Klieve said. "From there the goal is to go into the schools and teach theatre education classes as well and continue to increase the partnership between the schools and the community theatre."
Katelyn added that the program will help expose students to a creative outlet to express themselves.
From November 11-13 "The Walking Dwarves" production will be held at Lincoln Middle School. Tickets are available to purchase at the door.