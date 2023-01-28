La Crosse School District sees uptick in calls for service

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse School District is experiencing an uptick in calls for service for La Crosse Police Department School Resource Officers.
The partnership of nearly thirty years strives to ensure a safe learning environment for students within the La Crosse School District.
SROs are called when parents and faculty expend all options, or unlawful activity is suspected.
From 2021-2022 the total calls for service was 594, from 2022-2023 the total calls for service stands at 846.
School Resource Officer with the La Crosse Police Department Andrew Jarret said the program is about engagement, and the officers are on campus throughout the day to build relationships with the students.
"A lot of my job is deescalating that kid getting them to a spot where we can talk and come to a solution whatever their issue or problem may be and the rapport I build with them prior really comes in handy," Jarret said.
The officers conduct their training throughout the summer training in mental health, diversity and crisis intervention to become specialized in working with the youth in the community.
The department has three School Resource Officers that are each assigned to North, Central, and Southern La Crosse Schools.