La Crosse School District votes to implement 2% pay wage increase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Monday night's La Crosse School Board meeting drew a crowd as the board voted on two key issues after months of deliberation.
The district had proposed a 2% pay increase for staff in the upcoming school year and teachers countered by asking for an increase of 4.7%. The difference of a little more than $1,000 on a $40,000 salary.
Jesse Martinez, President of the La Crosse Education Association said the 2% wage increase amounts to a pay cut due to inflation.
He argued that low wages has been and will continue to be the cause of a teacher shortage.
"The fact of the matter is that inflation and the cost of living increase next year is going to be even higher than 4.7% and we can't continue to accept inflationary wage cut after inflationary wage cut," Martinez said. "We took a pay freeze at the height of the pandemic, there's an educator shortage - how are you going to get teachers to come to the district if you're not paying them fairly."
Board members commented they would try everything in their power to fight to get staff the wages they deserve but ultimately voted to implement the pay increase of 2%.
The board also voted to move ahead with the referendum that includes consolidating high schools.